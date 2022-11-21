UK’s popular discount service Blue Light Card has announced a line-up of major retailers offering exclusive Black Friday deals to help frontline workers ahead of Christmas. Taking place on November 25, Blue Light Card customers will be able to get their hands on their favourite brands at a discounted price especially in light of the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

With close to three million members, and more than 15,000 partner retailers within its portfolio, Blue Light Card is the UK’s number one discount service for emergency services, NHS and social care workers, and eligible members can access all discounts through the Blue Light Card website , app or card.

Commenting on the savings, Blue Light Card CEO, Tom Dalby said:“With the cost of living crisis causing everyone to tighten their Christmas budgets this year, we’re thrilled to play our part in supporting the UK’s Blue Light communities, giving back to the hard working individuals that keep everyone safe and sound, all year long.

He added: “As a token of our thanks we’re inviting the millions of people working in the emergency services, NHS and social care to take advantage of these amazing, exclusive Black Friday deals. Many of those working in the Blue Light community will be working long shifts throughout the festive season, which makes finding time for Christmas shopping difficult.

“We hope our Black Friday deals offer a helping hand by giving them time to plan, and buy a few gifts early. I’d encourage any frontline worker that’s not yet a member to apply for a card early to ensure they don’t miss out on these fantastic deals, and some great Christmas savings.”

Blue Light Card said a range of further discounts from big-name brands will be revealed on the day. However, a selection of discounts that have already been confirmed for the Blue Light Card Black Friday sale include: