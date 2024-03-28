Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Britain's ‘most bonkers' wiggly road markings are to be scrapped, bringing the total cost to more than £1.5M.

The wiggly markings, located on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset, were introduced to increase road safety but have left drivers and cyclists confused over where to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Locals slammed the wiggly lines, which are 400 metres in length, when they first appeared in January 2023. Residents took part in a fancy dress ‘conga line’ protest amidst widespread ridicule of the project.

The wiggly road markings on the seafront in Clevedon, Somerset.

North Somerset Council has now voted to have them removed. This will be at an additional cost of £425k. The budget for the seafront scheme was £201,000, but this has now risen to £1.3M.

£50K which was earmarked for vital repairs to the town’s ancient slipway has been diverted to fund the work. Without the cash, Clevedon Sailing Club fear the slipway could wash away, ending centuries of boating in the town.

At the Executive Committee on March 27, Cllr Hannah Young said: "We have got to be really clear, in any schemes that we do going forward, that we are getting them as right as possible in respect of aspects of safety, and the multi-users in particular areas. I think that is complex and I think there has been learning in this for everyone."

North Somerset MP Sir Liam Fox said: "Clevedon Sailing Club are just one of the groups in North Somerset who are paying the price for the incompetent management of the seafront.