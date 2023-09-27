News you can trust since 1882
Heathrow cancelled flights: British Airways cancels several Heathrow Airport routes - full list of affected departures and arrivals

Flights to popular destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona have all been cancelled from the London airport

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
Published 27th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 09:22 BST
British Airways has cancelled several flights from a major UK airport today (Wednesday 27 September).

It comes after the airline cancelled a number of flights to and from Heathrow Airport last week due to “high winds”.

The airline said last Wednesday (20 September) that the windy weather had resulted in Air Traffic Control restrictions which is limiting the number of aircraft that can land/depart per hour at Heathrow.

British Airways said in a statement last Wednesday : “Like other airlines, due to high winds, we have had to slightly reduce our schedule today. We’ve been in touch with customers to apologise and provide them with rebooking options or the option to receive a full refund.”

    Today there are more British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow. Flights to destinations including Paris, Amsterdam, and Barcelona have all been cancelled.

    Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’. (Photo: Getty Images) Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’. (Photo: Getty Images)
    Airline cancels flights from major UK airport due to ‘high winds’. (Photo: Getty Images)

    Storm Agnes is set to cause more travel chaos this week as the Met Office forecasts “disruptive” 80mph winds with “power cuts possible”.

    A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued for Wednesday (27 September) and Thursday (28 September). It is in place from 12pm until 7am on Thursday.

    The Met Office warned that the “spell of strong and disruptive winds” is likely to cause some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, and road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

    Listed are the British Airways flights that have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport today (Wednesday 27 September).

    British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - departures

    • 07:50 BA flight to Edinburgh
    • 08:15 BA flight to Glasgow
    • 09:45 BA flight to Los Angeles
    • 11:10 BA flight to Paris
    • 11:10 BA flight to Dusseldorf
    • 11:40 BA flight to Amsterdam
    • 16:10 BA flight to Zurich
    • 16:20 BA flight to Copenhagen
    • 16:55 BA flight to Barcelona

    British Airways cancelled flights from Heathrow - arrivals

    • 10:50 BA flight from Dublin
    • 11:15 BA flight from Geneva
    • 11:40 BA flight from Edinburgh
    • 12:10 BA flight from Glasgow
    • 14:30 BA flight from Paris
    • 14:45 BA flight from Dusseldorf
    • 15:15 BA flight from Amsterdam
    • 15:30 BA flight from Tokyo
    • 20:25 BA flight from Zurich
    • 21:05 BA flight from Copenhagen
    • 22:00 BA flight from Barcelona

    NationalWorld has contacted British Airways for comment.

