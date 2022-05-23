British Sandwich Week: The nation's favourite revealed

To celebrate British Sandwich Week 2022 (22nd-28th May), recipe-box delivery company HelloFresh have revealed the UK’s top 20 favourite sandwiches.

The summer months provide a great time to pack up some delicious sandwiches ahead of exciting days out. By analysing the average number of searches per month, number of Instagram posts and TikTok views for each type of sandwich, the rankings have revealed the UK’s favourites.

The UK’s Top 20 Sandwiches Based on Total Online Searches, Instagram Posts & TikTok Views

Chicken Egg Breakfast Club Reuben Grilled Cheese Cheese Tuna Steak Turkey Bombay Cuban Pulled Pork Beef Ham and Cheese Bacon Ham Pastrami BLT Crisp

HelloFresh have pulled some key food-waste facts together to help you reduce your carbon footprint by creating homemade sandwiches instead of buying them from a shop.

With around 9.5 million tonnes of food wasted each year in the UK, HelloFresh have found that making your own sandwiches at home can greatly reduce your carbon footprint.

HelloFresh Recipe Development Manager Mimi Morley said: “Homemade sandwiches not only allow you to switch it up with flavours and fillings, and create your favourite sandwiches, but they also allow you to reduce your carbon footprint.