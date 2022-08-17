Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A travel fee for Brits looking to holiday in Europe has been pushed back until 2023.

The original date for popular tourist destinations in the Schengen Area to start charging a travel fee was September 2022 but that has not been pushed back over a year.

Portugal, Spain, France and Greece were among the countries due to implement the fee of €7, which will now come into effect in November 2023.

Since Brexit, which was decided after a referendum in 2016, Brits have been allowed to freely roam the EU with no extra cost, thanks to the EU’s freedom of movement.

But as of November next year, Brits wishing to travel into Europe will now have to fill out additional forms before entering as well as pay the €7 charge.

This applies for countries within the Schengen Area, which totals around 26 countries. A simple online application is all it takes to enter from next year.

After filling out the online application form, the system will conduct checks where, in a large majority of cases, users will receive travel authorisation.

In some cases, where further checks will need to be conducted on a traveller, being issued with travel authorisation may take up to 30 days.

These are the countries within the Schengen Area:

Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

Iceland

Italy

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malta

The Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

All of these countries will require the forms to be filled out, and will charge a fee to enter their country from late next year.