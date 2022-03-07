Queen Elizabeth II is named number one (photo: Getty Images)

In praise of fantastic females

On March 8 phenomenal women will be in the spotlight as they are recognised on International Women's Day.

The Queen has been named Dr Beckwoman of the Year for 2022. The well-known laundry brand also revealed 58 per cent of British women do all the housework.

Legendary laundry brand, Dr Beckmann has changed its name and its iconic brand colour in celebration of International Women’s Day.

This year’s International Women’s Day theme is #BreakTheBias, which is especially fitting following research the brand has recently conducted, which revealed that over half of British women say they are solely responsible for the housework inside British homes.

The brand has also revealed that the winner of Dr. Beckwoman of the Year for 2022, as voted for by Dr Beckmann customers, is Her Majesty the Queen, as she celebrates her platinum jubilee this year – a momentous 70 years on the throne!

Queen Elizabeth II has been anmed as the nation's number one (photo: Andrew Milligan-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Dr Beckmann, beloved by domestic gods and goddesses everywhere, has rebranded to Dr Beckwoman, for the third year running, to commemorate International Women's Day – with a limited-edition purple run of the UK’s number one washing machine cleaner, Service-it Deep Clean.

Dr Beckmann spokesperson, Susan Fermor, said: “While 45 per cent of women, polled via the Dr Beckmann database, say men do more around the house than ever before, it is still quite startling that, in 2022, 58 per cent of women say they are still solely responsible for doing the housework.

“It is really important that, as the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is #BreakTheBias, we do all we can to recognise everything that women do and work towards a fairer society for all, regardless of their gender.

"That’s why we’ve chosen Service-it Deep Clean Washing Machine Cleaner as the product to adapt – because our attitude to gender equality needs a deep clean too.”

The bold brand change from Dr Beckmann to Dr. Beckwoman acknowledges the importance of International Women’s Day and pays tribute to those pushing for gender equality worldwide.

Susan Fermor, Dr Beckmann spokesperson, said: “We’re sending love and respect to the incredible women around the country on this special day by rebranding as Dr. Beckwoman in their honour. The brand is fully behind this year’s IWD campaign theme, #BreakTheBias.

“We’re also delighted that our fans and customers have also named The Queen as Dr. Beckwoman of the Year for 2022.

"Her award is thoroughly deserved as she continues to inspire so many women (and men) across the UK with the way she conducts herself, no matter how difficult times have been for her personally over the past 12 months.”

Dr. Beckmann has also partnered with Girls Out Loud a nationwide and multiple award-winning social enterprise designed to inspire girls to believe in themselves, know they are enough and encourage them to find their inner gumption to make the right choices.

Dr Beckmann has agreed to make a donation, as part of its International Women’s Day campaign, to help Girls Out Loud’s hugely important work.

On partnering on the campaign, Girls Out Loud Founder, Jane Kenyon, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Dr. Beckmann on this year’s IWD campaign.

"The success of our work very much depends on the goodwill of those who sign up to our Big Sister mentoring programme and to the funds generously donated by companies and individuals across the UK – so to get this donation from Dr. Beckmann is a real boost. We’ve lots of work still to do.”

This year, on March 8, International Women’s Day’s mantra is #BreakTheBias. It challenges everyone to work towards a gender equal world, a world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that's diverse, equitable, and inclusive.