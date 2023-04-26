Lauren Harries has been rushed into intensive care following brain surgery, her mother has confirmed. The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant underwent the surgery last week after she was taken to hospital with a mystery condition.

The 45-year-old, who starred in TV shows including Wogan and After Dark, was taken for surgery in hospital earlier this month. Her mother, Katy, previously urged fans of the reality TV star to "pray" for her daughter after waking up from the surgery.

Katy posted a picture of the star with her head shaved as part of the initial health update. Now, Lauren’s mum has issued another update on her daughter, telling fans Lauren has been "moved to ICU".

A tweet shared on Wednesday morning (April 26) said: "Lauren was moved to ICU as she caught Covid as well as 2

infections causing her breathing issues.

"She is awake and talking again back in Neurology. I want to say thank you again to all the amazing staff at Heath Hospital. She still has a way to go but she is strong. Pray for her."

Fans and friends of the TV star took to the comments section to show their support, with many calling her a “fighter” while sending their well wishes.

Lauren was a Big Brother’s Bit On The Side regular for three years before she entered the house as a contestant for Celebrity Big Brother in 2013.

