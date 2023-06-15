The Celebrity MasterChef 2023 line-up has been revealed and it is shaping up to be one of the most star-studded series of the show. Twenty stars will all be vying to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

The competition will last for six weeks as celebrities undergo a number of challenges in a bid to be crowned champion of the BBC One cooking competition. British TV presenter Lisa Snowdon was crowned the winner of the 2022 version.

The first episode of each heat which contains five celebrities each will see the stars take on the returning Under The Cloche challenge, before creating a two-course dinner party menu of their design.

Other challenges, including Dinner Party Dish and Nostalgia Dish challenges will also be back. A new challenge will also be arriving in 2023, with the celebrities set to face a brand-new Celebrity Food Truck challenge.

Celebrity Masterchef 2023 lineup

BBC

Dianne Buswell - Strictly Come Dancing professional

Apl.de.ap - Black Eyed Peas founder

Dani Dyer - Love Island star

James Buckley - Actor (Inbetweeners, White Gold)

Max George - The Wanted singer

Michael Praed - Actor (Robin Hood)

Mica Ven - Gogglebox

Luca Bish - Love Island star

Locksmith - Rudimental

Richie Anderson - TV and Radio personality

Dave Benson Phillips - Entertainer

Terry Christian - Broadcaster

Marcus Brigstocke - Comedian

Shazia Mirza - Comedian

Jamelia - Pop star

Wynne Evans - Go.compare insurance adverts

Amy Walsh - Emmerdale actress

Cheryl Hole - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star

Remi Burgz - Radio broadcaster