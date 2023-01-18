Asda has launched an easy-to-follow meal plan that will feed a family of four every night for a week for under £20. The plan has been created to help customers through the cost of living crisis using products from the supermarket giant’s Just Essentials range, which launched last year.

The “seven for £20” plan aims to help families cook a whole week’s worth of evening meals from as little as £2.10 for a family of four. It includes seven healthy recipes including tuna and tomato pasta, chicken stew with rice and fish pie.

The plan is available on the Asda website now. Customers can browse the seven recipes and add each ingredient required to their basket, before following the method to create each meal on the Asda Good Living website. The only things customers will need in their cupboards already are oil, salt and pepper.

The announcement follows the launch of Asda’s popular Just Essentials budget range in 2022. The range won a Quality Food Awards “Own Label Brand of the Year”, with prices starting at just 16p.

Sam Dickson, acting chief customer officer at Asda, said: “Our reputation for offering quality, low-cost food products means that we’re trusted by families and shoppers looking for good food on a budget. Following the successful launch of our Just Essentials range, our seven meals for £20 plan goes one step further by offering recipe suggestions that can help customers create delicious, healthy meals for the whole family at a time when customers are looking for ways to make their shopping budgets work harder.”

To purchase the meal plan, visit the “seven for £20” section of the Asda website .

What’s included in the Just Essentials “seven for £20” meal plan?

Asda’s Just Essentials meal plan includes the below evening meals:

