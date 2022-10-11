Higher energy bills mean that many shoppers are planning to cut out some of their favourite Christmas classics to make ends meet, but which items are most likely to go? The team at AskGamblers reckon they have the answers.

Using Google search data, they compared the number of searches for the top Christmas items in the UK during the first week of October 2021, compared to the first week of October 2022 and some old favourites may not make it to the Christmas dinner table this year.

These are the traditional Christmas items we could be saying goodbye to this year.

Mulled wine

Mulled wine, also known as spiced wine, is an alcoholic drink usually made with red wine, along with various mulling spices and sometimes raisins, served hot or warm. It’s a traditional drink during winter, especially around Christmas, and is often served at Christmas markets in Europe. Despite its usual popularity, it’s been deemed the top ‘non-essential’ for shoppers this Christmas, with searches falling by a whopping 60.1%.

Mulled wine has been dubbed the top non-essential traditional item for Christmas 2022.

Christmas turkey

A turkey has been a must-have on Christmas dinner tables throughout the UK for centuries. The tradition can be traced all the way back to Henry VIII, who loved it so much he decided to make it a staple for the festive day. But turkey is pricey and can be challenging to cook, which is perhaps why it won’t appear on some Christmas shopping lists in 2022, with searches down by 36%.

A roast turkey used to be a staple on any Christmas Dinner table - but maybe not this year!

Buck’s Fizz

Buck’s Fizz is a cocktail made with sparkling wine, such as champagne or prosecco, and fresh orange juice. It’s very similar to the Mimosa and a staple for many Brits with breakfast on Christmas Day. Some households may be planning on sticking to just orange juice this year, as searches for the drink have dropped by 30.50%.

Many will be forgoing the buck’s fizz with Christmas brekkie in a bid to cut costs.

Pigs in Blankets

Now, this one comes as a bit of a shock. Pigs in blankets are small sausages, usually chipolatas, wrapped in bacon and are usually non-negotiable when it comes to Christmas Dinner in the UK. Whether it be because meat is expensive, or more of us are choosing to cut down on meat altogether, searches for the iconic snack are down by 28.60%.

Christmas crackers

Christmas crackers are festive table decorations that make a snapping sound when pulled open, and often contain a small gift, paper hat and a (unfunny) joke. They’re perfect for starting Christmas dinner off with a bang, literally, and there’s a cracker to suit all budgets depending on what items are packed inside. Still, searches for Christmas crackers have dropped by 27.2% in 2022.

Is the christmas cracker going out with a bang this year?

Other Christmas classics likely to go in 2022, according to the data

