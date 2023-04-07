News you can trust since 1882
Creepy morgue to be sold at auction with buyers warned to take ‘great care’ inspecting derelict property

A creepy morgue is set to appear on the market - would you buy it?

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:46 BST- 2 min read

A creepy morgue is set to go under the hammer later this month with potential buyers warned to take ‘great care’ when inspecting the derelict property. Some investors reportedly want to turn the eerie property into a spooky AirBnB.

The derelict mortuary boasts a large entrance area as well as an original embalming room fitted with a pretty creepy bath. In its current state, the building is surrounded by overgrown shrubs and weeds while the rooms are piled high with rubbish.

Brave buyers will have access to the nearly half-an-acre plot which is located next to a chapel. However, the property is in dire need of a pick-me-up as photos reveal crumbling walls, stained tiles and holes in the ceiling panels.

Further photographs reveal crumbling walls, stained tiles and holes in the ceiling panels. Auctioneer Helen Bingley said: "It’s going to make an amazing project for someone and has huge potential.

    "There is quite a market for historical buildings of this nature that people are interested in staying in overnight,” added Bingley. "Other unusual buildings we have had for sale in the past include an observatory, water tower, a former army barracks and windmill, all have proved to be attention grabbers at auction."

    The morgue is just one mile from Cheddleton Village and 10 miles from Stoke-on-Trent making it potentially attractive to commuters. It is thought it was last used as a mortuary 20 years ago and has fallen into disrepair ever since.

    A creepy morgue is set to go under the hammer later this month with potential buyers warned to take ‘great care’ when inspecting the derelict property

    The property will go under the hammer on April 26 and 27 via John Pye Auctions with an estimated price of £55,000.

