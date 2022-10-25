After years of speculation, Henry Cavill has finally confirmed he will be returning to the role of Clark Kent, also known as Superman in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe. The announcement came after he donned the iconic red and blue suit and cape in a mid-credits cameo at the end of Black Adam, a recently-released film starring Dwayne Johnson.

Sharing the exciting news with his Instagram followers on Monday (October 24), Cavill said he wanted to wait until after people had a chance to watch the latest superhero movie before speaking about his upcoming role. He said: “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this because I wanted to give you all the chance to watch Black Adam.

“But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I’m back as Superman and the image you see on this post and what you saw in Black Adam is a very small taste of things to come so there’s a lot to be thankful for and I’ll get to that in time. But I wanted to thank you for, most of all, your patience, I promise you all it will be rewarded.”

It’s the first time Cavill has dressed as Superman since the lengthy production of Justice League in 2016 and 2017. It comes as a relief to fans of Cavill’s Superman after rumours the character would be rebooted and the actor’s tenure would end.

Cavill’s future as Superman has continued to be a source of speculation for several years, with a Superman cameo appearing at the end of 2019’s Shazam! but with the character’s face obscured, leading some to believe it was a sign that the role would be recast.

While no formal plans for the future of Cavill’s Superman announced, the character’s journey in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the four-hour director’s cut of Justice League released on HBO Max in 2021, was well received.