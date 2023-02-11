A Delta flight from Edinburgh to New York was forced into an emergency landing after one of the plane’s wings burst into flames on Friday (February 10). The terrifying incident was captured on camera by a passenger of the aircraft.

Footage shows fire coming from the plane’s right-hand wing as panicked voices and children’s cries can be heard in the background. A passenger, who was on-board the aircraft, told lbc.co.uk/news/flight-edinburgh-new-york-catches-fire/"> LBC that the noise was “horrendous” and she feared the plane would not be able to land at all.

The aircraft later managed to stabilise and safely enact an emergency landing at Prescott Airport in Glasgow. Delta has confirmed that they are working with all affected passengers on making sure they get to their required destinations as soon as possible.

A spokesperson from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) issued the following statement: “We were requested at 11.23am on Friday, February 10, to assist our fire service partners at Prestwick Airport. Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the site, where firefighters remain working to support their partners.”

