Disney+ subscribers have been urged to stop using NOW TV boxes and sticks as the service will be unavailable soon on the devices. Those using the older versions of the streaming devices won’t be able to use the Disney+ app after May 30.

Sky, which currently owns NOW, discontinued the boxes and TV sticks in 2021, though most of them continued to work fine. However, from the end of this month Disney+ fans won’t be able to watch their favourite TV shows and movies on the devices.

The move is reportedly down to Roku who created the kit. Users were given a warning about theaffected sets which reads: "Disney+ will no longer be available on this Roku model after May 30 2023. To continue using the Disney+ app, along with all of its newest features and functionalities, please upgrade your device to a newer model."

Cord Busters reported there is still confusion over which models will be impacted. However, it has been confirmed the NOW Smart Stick is safe.

Affected models include the original NOW TV Smart Box 4K which is expected to lose support at the end of May 2023. The fate of the NOW TV 2016 Box (4200SK) and NOW TV (4500SK) Black Box is unclear for the moment.

If you’re unsure as to whether your device will be affected, customers have been advised to open the Disney+ app on their device to see if the warning message appears or not. Smart TV owners should check whether it has the Disney+ app available as you can continue watching that way at no extra expense.

How to get Disney+

You can sign up for the streaming service via the Disney+ website. There are two payment options available with customers being able to choose between £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year.