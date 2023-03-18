Donald Trump has said he expects to be arrested Tuesday on indictment charges as he remains under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney. The former POTUS has called for protests as New York Law enforcement prepares for a possible arrest.

According to CNN, meetings have taken place throughout the week between city, state and federal law enforcement agencies in New York City in preparation for a possible indictment of Trump. The news follows a long-running investigation into a ‘hush money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels’.

Taking to social media, Trump wrote the “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take our nation back”.

If indictment charges are brought forward, it could offer a major blow to his campaign to become POTUS again in 2024. CNN confirmed that some of Trump’s advisers had privately encouraged the politician and businessman to avoid use of ‘protest’ in his post, fearing the language could incite action resembling the Capitol riots.

Trump has also complained privately that he thinks Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “hates him,” which could lead to his indictment, according to a source familiar with what Trump has said.

Donald Trump refused to concede defeat to Joe Biden in the last US presidential election (Picture: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

