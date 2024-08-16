Don't cha wish your girlfriend was hot (and sweaty) like me!

Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts suffered a sweaty wardrobe malfunction at a film premiere in London.

Heart Radio DJ Ashley, 42, was on the red carpet at the Alien: Romulus premiere, Cineworld, Leicester Square, as the capital bakes in humid weather.

She stepped out in a beautiful skintight grey dress - which, unfortunately, showed huge sweat patches under her armpits.

Struggling to keep cool at the UK Gala screening of the Fede Alvarez thriller in London, the stunning celebrity brushed off the fashion faux pas by waving confidently and beaming with a huge smile.

She teamed her grey number with silver heels and clutch, with matching silver jewellery, and wore her blonde hair tied up in a topknot.

Alien: Romulus is set in the 57 years between the original 1979 blockbuster and it's 1986 sequel Aliens.

The plot follows that of its predecessors with a group of travellers encountering aliens as they delve the depths of an abandoned space station.

Director Fede Alvarez has revealed he consulted with original Alien director Ridley Scott, who is a producer on the new film, as well as Aliens director James Cameron.

Ashley was joined on the red carpet by Alien: Romulus leading lady, Cailee Spaeny, star of last year's blockbuster Priscilla, who plays Rain in the pre/sequel, and Ex on the Beach star Jess Impiazzi.