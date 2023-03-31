Major supermarkets and retailers across the country are filled with plenty of Easter themed goodies for customers - including some for pets. With Easter fast approaching, pet owners will no doubt be scouring stores in search of the perfect treats for their furry friends.

Some stores have opted to create fun and pet-friendly food products at low prices. The items made from Carob, a chocolate alternative, are designed specifically for dogs and cats to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These treats are available from a range of high street retailers to make Easter weekend special for everyone. Here’s a full list of places where you can buy them.

Morrisons

Most Popular

Sold at £3 each, the Webbox Easter egg for dogs and Easter egg for cats are a wonderful treat for animals this Easter. You can grab the treats in-stores or online.

Stephanie Milner, Morrisons pet food buying manager said: “This is a first for Morrisons and we’re thrilled to be putting these on our shelves so even pets can enjoy a classic Easter treat. We know what a big part pets play in our customers’ lives so we’re excited to be able to include them in our Easter celebrations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury are also selling their Webbox pet range at £5. The ingredients include Vegetable Oil, Carob Powder, Soya, Milk Powder, Whey (Milk) and are gluten free.

B&M

The homeware store is selling Easter eggs for dogs and cats as low as £2. The Barking Mad Dog Easter Egg, made from ‘dog-safe carob’, is £2.50 whilst their Barking Mad Cat Easter Egg is priced at £2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Barking Mad Dog Easter Egg

Amazon