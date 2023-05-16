An English Heritage castle has been forced to shut after an ‘army’ of bees were spotted by terrified locals. The swarm of bees were spotted in Lostwithiel, Fowey, and Truro as residents reported “massive buzzing” overhead.

Restormel Castle in Cornwall shut today due to a “very high level of bee activity”. Faye Wilton, a local community carer, caught the bees on video whilst leaving a patient’s house.

The 35-year-old said: “It scared the living hell out of me! I came out of a client’s house to hear a massive buzzing sound like a plane. “It was coming over my head. I looked up and they were all swarming over me. I ran to my car to which is where I then filmed them.

“I haven’t got a clue where they’ve come from though.”

A post on the English Heritage website reads: “Restormel Castle is closed today due to a very high level of bee activity on site. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Other locals in the area took to social media to comment on the swarm of bees. One said: “We had [the bees] today, flew right above us. Was terrifying and amazing at the same time.”

