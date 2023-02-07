Headteacher Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their daughter Lettie, seven were found dead at 1.10am on Sunday (February 5). The family were found inside a property on school grounds in Surrey.

In an update on Tuesday, Surrey Police say a firearm was found at the scene. It was licensed and registered to George Pattison, the force has confirmed. However, a spokesperson said causes of death will not be confirmed until post-mortems have been completed later this week.

Police say they remain confident that there is no third party involvement in the case. A homicide investigation has now been launched to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

Police have been quick to reassure the public there is no wider threat to safety. Detective Chief Inspector at Surrey Police, Kimball Edey said: "This is an incredibly traumatic incident and we are working around the clock to investigate and understand the exact circumstances which led to this point.

"We understand the public’s concern and upset, and we will clarify what we can, when we can, while respecting the right to a level of privacy for the families of those who have lost their lives."

Rifle found at the property

Surrey Police also confirmed they had ‘routine’ contact with Mr Pattison in the days before the incident regarding his gun licence. The licence had recently been renewed and police wanted to confirm the home address the firearm was registered to.

The police force added: "Due to the short period of time between that contact and this incident, we have made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct".

Epsom College rifle range

A force spokesperson for Surrey Police also confirmed that the Epsom College rifle range does not form any part of their investigation. They said: “We are aware of speculation regarding a firing range on the site. We can confirm this range does not form part of our scene or our inquiries. Any reporting to suggest otherwise is inaccurate.”

What else have police said?

Inspector Jon Vale, Epsom and Ewell’s Borough Commander, said: “I know this incident has caused upset and sent shockwaves through the local community. Although we are confident that this incident was contained to one address, and there is no risk to the wider public

“I fully understand the concern this can and has caused members of our communities. Therefore, the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the local area in the coming days. If you are concerned about anything at all I’d urge you to approach an officer and discuss your concerns with them. They will be ready and happy to help you however they can.