Sweden’s Loreen has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 , with the UK’s Mae Muller coming in at a gutting 25th out of 26 finalists. The Swedish singer soared to first place with 583 points with her song “Tattoo”.

Mae Muller came second to last as the UK hosted the competition for the first time in over two decades. The 25-year-old failed to replicate the success of Sam Ryder, who came second in 2022 - the UK’s best result since 1998.

While it wasn’t predicted that Mae would take the trophy home for the UK this year, she was still originally listed as one of the Top 10 frontrunners by the bookies ahead of the competition thanks to her catchy pop hit “I Wrote A Song”. The UK went on to score just nine points in the public vote.

We received points in the jury vote from a small handful of countries including Ukraine (4), Sweden (4), Finland (4), Ireland (2) and Demark (1), bringing the total to 24 points.

But nobody could compete with Loreen’s act, which has been the favourite to win for weeks. The 39-year-old said before the final result that she was "overwhelmed" to be leading on the scoreboard.

This is the second time Loreen has triumphed at Eurovision. She also won for Sweden in 2012 with her smash hit “Euphoria”, which remains one of the most popular Eurovision songs.

Singer Loreen performs on behalf of Sweden during the final of the Eurovision Song contest 2023.

The top five looked like this:

1. Sweden – 583 points

2. Finland – 526 points

3. Israel- 362 points

4. Italy – 350 points