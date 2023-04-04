The BBC has announced which UK cities will join the Eurovision Song Contest party by staging their own live events for one of the biggest nights in music. Offering a fantastic opportunity for thousands of people to come together and be United by Music, each city will host large scale official screenings of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 2023.

Taking place in Liverpool on Saturday, May 13, the Grand Final will also be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC will be supporting cities to ensure as many people can join in the fun as possible. Each city taking part will schedule their own programme of events with each releasing more details over the coming weeks.

Martin Green CBE, BBC managing director of Eurovision Song Contest,said: “We’re thrilled to roll out Eurovision to more UK cities. So many people here are huge Eurovision fans and for those new to the Contest they will get to experience the joy of watching the Grand Final surrounded by thousands of others right there in their local city.”

The live events will build on the previously announced partnership with CinemaLive which takes the Grand Final into more than 500 cinema screens across the UK. The celebrations are also being supported by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport who are providing over £1m in funding for screens in more than 30 cities for people to come together to watch the Coronation of His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort, and the Eurovision Song Contest.

Eurovision minister Stuart Andrew added: "Eurovision is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together through music and our big screens will create a party atmosphere where no one will sing alone.

“This competition is not just about Liverpool but making sure we celebrate what unites us and showcasing our steadfast support for Ukraine. We are bringing the Eurovision Song Contest to people’s doorsteps so we can all take part in this historic moment and enjoy the magic of Eurovision as one."

Full list of UK cities hosting official screening parties for Eurovision 2023

The cities announced so far to host official Eurovision screening parties include:

Birmingham

Brighton

Cardiff

Darlington

Leeds

Manchester

Newcastle

Nottingham

Sheffield

