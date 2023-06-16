Hundreds of Facebook Messenger users across the UK have reported an outage with the service today (June 16). Downdetector, which tracks website outages, has received reports from users across the country with a spike from around 12pm.

The Downdetector website shows around 1,000 people reporting problems with the number continuing to rise. Although a reason for the issue is yet to be specified, Downdetector reports more than half (54 per cent) of people are having problems sending messages.

People have taken to Twitter to discuss the issues they’re facing. One person tweeted: “Is anyone having an issue with facebook messenger?” Another said: “Is it just me but is Facebook Messenger down.” While a third added: “Facebook Messenger is down since morning, many people are facing this problem and I am one of them. can’t load any messages sent to me.”

This photo illustration taken on March 22, 2018 shows a woman looking at Social Networking applications Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Whatsapp, Twitter, Messenger and Linkedin on a smartphone in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo by Manan VATSYAYANA / AFP) (Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)

Downdetector took to Twitter to inform the public about the outage. It tweeted: “User reports indicate Facebook Messenger is having problems since 7:44 AM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/facebook-messenger/… RT if you’re also having problems #FacebookMessengerdown.”