The Royal Mint has marked 100 years of Flying Scotsman by releasing collectable £2 coins depicting the famous train. The special coins show the world-famous locomotive in colour with the words “live for the journey” along the edge of the coin.

The coins were created by The Royal Mint in a collaboration with the National Railway Museum and became available on February 23.The Royal Mint’s design team say the colouring on the coins was inspired by Flying Scotsman’s LNER Locomotive Green livery, also known as Apple Green.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, said: "Flying Scotsman is a wonderful example of British craftsmanship, design and engineering, which led to the creation of one of the world’s most famous locomotives. Our craftspeople have captured the locomotive’s characteristics in fine detail, with the colour edition of the coin bringing the locomotive to life."

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, said: "Flying Scotsman’s centenary is an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate and share their memories of this special locomotive. Featuring on the new coin is a real honour and a wonderful way to mark the occasion."

What is Flying Scotsman?

Built in Doncaster in 1923, Flying Scotsman became synonymous with UK rail travel over the last 100 years. Weighing 97 tonnes, the locomotive was the first British steam locomotive to break the 100mph barrier and run non-stop from London to Edinburgh.

A collectable £2 coin at East Lancashire Railway in Bury ahead of its release by The Royal Mint, in collaboration with the National Railway Museum (part of the Science Museum Group) to celebrate the centenary of the world's most famous locomotive, the Flying Scotsman. Issue date: Tuesday February 21, 2023.