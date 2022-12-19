Former Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has shared three images on social media over the weekend, demonstrating that everything you see on Instagram isn’t always as it appears. The 27 year old shared pictures of her trip to Ibiza in September this year and showed how she hid her pregnancy bump.

In her first post to Instagram , Fallon showed a picture of herself standing almost straight on to the camera taking the social media snap. The throwback picture was titled “this was me on holiday in Ibiza,” showing no signs of her pregnancy. This was then quickly followed up by a post titled “but literally, so was this,” showing a side on picture of Fallon and her baby bump.

She rounded out the Instagram posts with a final shot of a dog with the phrase “ Instagram is lying to us all x.” The trifecta of posts once again demonstrates that Instagram has a tendency to alter “reality,” leading to unfair expectations for some regarding body image and positivity.

The pictures were taken before Fallon announced she was expecting a number of weeks later, alongside her footballer boyfriend Ryan Ledson , through OK! Magazine. The actress, who played Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, said the first person she told was her mum, then she told Ryan as soon as he got back from training – who described learning the news as a "surprise" but added his feeling that "it was meant to be".

The move to share the images continues an ongoing trend on Instagram in 2022, with a number of celebrities sharing “instagram v reality” pictures in an effort to reduce issues many young people face when using the social media platform.

