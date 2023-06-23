Glastonbury festival hosted a special tribute to the three victims who were tragically killed in the recent Nottingham city centre attacks. Taunton-born Barnaby Webber (19), Grace O’Malley-Kumar (19) and Ian Coates (65) were all fatally stabbed, and three others were injured when they were struck by a vehicle, in the early hours of June 13.

As the crowd of thousands anxiously awaited to see the Foo Fighters take to the Pyramid Stage, a tribute to all three of the victims was observed. The audience heard: "Their families have taken great comfort in the outpouring of love, support and solidarity they have felt. We stand with them.”

The tribute included quotes from the victims’ families. During the touching moment the crowd clapped and cheered as photos of the victims appeared across the Pyramid Stage screens accompanied by John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’.

Grace O’Malley Kumar and Barnaby Webberwere both found dead in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday June 13.Around two miles away, Ian Coates, 65, was found dead in Magdala Road. Valdo Calocane was charged with their murders, as well as the attempted murder of three other people after allegedly driving into them with Mr Coates’ van.

Barnaby’s mother, Emma, from Taunton in Somerset said: "Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son. At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.