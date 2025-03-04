GranGuanche: Hinderwell gardener to take on 700km cycling challenge to raise money for Scarborough charity
Starting on March 30, John Treacher will cycle 700 kilometres (435 miles) across five of the Canary Islands to raise money for the Scarborough and District Mencap charity.
The challenge, called the GranGuanche, commences in Lanzarote and finishes in El Hierro, taking in over 16,000 metres of elevation gain.
John said: “This challenge is going to be really tough.
“I’ll get lots of motivation from the thought that it’s helping raise money for members of our local community that are supported by Scarborough and District Mencap.”
Katrina Taylor, Scarborough and District Mencap Chief Executive Officer, said: “John is an old friend of mine who loves an adventure, so I challenged him to help us with our fundraising efforts.
“Health and social care charities really need community support now more than ever, and I’m sure he’ll do us proud.”
The route includes “serious climbs, high mountains, and remote areas” and covers Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and El Hierro.
Funds raised from the sponsored cycle will contribute towards the charity’s appeal to raise £1.2million to build a new facility with modern resources and amenities designed to enhance the lives of people with learning disabilities.
The charity was founded in 1953 and provides care to more than 250 people and their families every week through day services, community services, service user led activities, and support for parent carers.
John’s Just Giving page can be found here.
