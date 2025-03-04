GranGuanche: Hinderwell gardener to take on 700km cycling challenge to raise money for Scarborough charity

By Catherine Gannon
Published 4th Mar 2025, 14:19 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 14:32 BST
John Treacher, a gardener from Hinderwell, will cycle 700km across the Canary Islands to raise money for Scarborough and District Mencap.John Treacher, a gardener from Hinderwell, will cycle 700km across the Canary Islands to raise money for Scarborough and District Mencap.
John Treacher, a gardener from Hinderwell, will cycle 700km across the Canary Islands to raise money for Scarborough and District Mencap.
A Hinderwell gardener will take on an overseas endurance challenge in March to raise money for people with learning disabilities.

Starting on March 30, John Treacher will cycle 700 kilometres (435 miles) across five of the Canary Islands to raise money for the Scarborough and District Mencap charity.

The challenge, called the GranGuanche, commences in Lanzarote and finishes in El Hierro, taking in over 16,000 metres of elevation gain.

John said: “This challenge is going to be really tough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’ll get lots of motivation from the thought that it’s helping raise money for members of our local community that are supported by Scarborough and District Mencap.”

Katrina Taylor, Scarborough and District Mencap Chief Executive Officer, said: “John is an old friend of mine who loves an adventure, so I challenged him to help us with our fundraising efforts.

“Health and social care charities really need community support now more than ever, and I’m sure he’ll do us proud.”

The route includes “serious climbs, high mountains, and remote areas” and covers Lanzarote, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and El Hierro.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Funds raised from the sponsored cycle will contribute towards the charity’s appeal to raise £1.2million to build a new facility with modern resources and amenities designed to enhance the lives of people with learning disabilities.

The charity was founded in 1953 and provides care to more than 250 people and their families every week through day services, community services, service user led activities, and support for parent carers.

John’s Just Giving page can be found here.

Related topics:Scarborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice