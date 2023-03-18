Heathrow Airport is set to be hit with 10 days of strike action over the Easter holidays. Staff are set to take action against what has been described as ‘poverty wages’ by Unite union.

The strike action will begin on Friday, March 31 and run consecutively until Sunday April 9 - which is Easter Sunday. The strike action will involve security guards at the airport - 1400 of which voted in favour of striking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strike action involves the security guards employed at Terminal Five which is used exclusively by British Airways and Campus security guards who are responsible for checking all cargo entering the airport. Unite has commented on news of strike action impacting Heathrow Airport.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Heathrow Airport are on poverty wages while the chief executive and senior managers enjoy huge salaries. It is the airport’s workers who are fundamental to its success and they deserve a fair pay increase.

Most Popular

“Our members are simply unable to make ends meet due to the low wages paid by Heathrow. They are being forced to take strike action due to need not greed.”

Heathrow workers to vote on possible strike action over the Easter holidays. Credit: Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad