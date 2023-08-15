Families have issued a warning to other holidaymakers after they became ill from suspected norovirus at a popular Butlins resort in the UK. Guests staying at Butlins in Skegness have complained that their trips have been "ruined" after becoming struck by the illness on-site.

Butlins said they have launched enhanced cleaning in response to a small number of "sickness incidents." The UKHSA (United Kingdom Health Security Agency) have confirmed that they are working with the resort in a bid to stop the spread of infection.

Speaking to the BBC , Sarah O’Reilly said her 1-year-old son became unwell halfway through their holiday in Skegness. She said: “We’d already heard that there had been sickness through other people’s social media but didn’t realise to what extent. By the early hours of Wednesday morning and into the afternoon, my son had been violently sick on three occasions. He also had diarrhoea, temperature and muscle aches.”

Mrs O’Reilly said after ringing the customer services team, an employee was sent to clean their bathroom. She added that more and more guests began to fall ill throughout her holiday, as rumours spread of a norovirus outbreak.

She added: “There were no signs to say anything was happening. Ten out of a party of 12 have been vomiting. It’s completely ruined the short break we have saved up for so long.”

In a statement, Butlins said: “We have a small number of sickness incidents reported on the resort. In line with our strict hygiene and cleaning standards, to keep our guests and team healthy, we have introduced a few enhanced service measures to ensure everyone can enjoy their stay.”

A spokesperson for UKHSA said it had been informed of a potential norovirus outbreak. They said they were working “to respond to reports of illness and prevent further spread of infection”.

Norovirus symptoms

