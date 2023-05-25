The odds for who could replace Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby should they both leave Dancing on Ice have been revealed by Gambling.com . This comes just days after he stepped down with immediate effect from This Morning, casting doubt over his involvement in other shows.

With his future on Dancing on Ice seemingly in the balance, names such as Stephen Mulhern and Dermot O’Leary are the favourites to take his place should he step down. O’Leary has been hosting This Morning since Schofield quit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, he said: "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, the show itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

Most Popular

Meanwhile, his long-term co-host Willoughby is seemingly continuing to host This Morning, ending any speculation she would also bow out with Phillip. Regular figure on the show, Camilla Tominey, confirmed Holly would be back on the sofa on Monday, June 5.

Phillip Schofield Dancing on Ice replacement odds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield this_morning_001.jpg

Stephen Mulhern - 4/5

Dermot O’Leary - 2/1

Rylan Clark - 3/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Banjo - 3/1

Ben Shephard - 5/1

Marvin Humes - 7/1

Kem Cetinay - 15/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holly Willoughby Dancing on Ice replacement odds

Rochelle Humes - 6/5

Alesha Dixon - 2/1

Alison Hammond - 5/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josie Gibson - 4/1

Christine Lampard - 11/2

Laura Whitmore - 6/2

Maya Jama - 7/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad