Iceland has launched its first express convenience store with the aim to be more accessible for customers. Iceland’s new local store concept has been designed to make sure the brand’s unique product range is available to more customers than ever before, by allowing them to shop while refuelling their vehicles.

The first Iceland Local opened on March 31 on a Texaco garage forecourt in Fallings Park, Wolverhampton. It is Iceland’s latest new offering, alongside its free home delivery of in-store purchases, and its award-winning online delivery service uniquely offering free next-day delivery but also same-day delivery and even delivery within 20 minutes through partnerships with Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Justin Addison, international and wholesale director at Iceland Foods said: “Iceland Local will make our unique range of frozen, chilled, fresh and grocery products available to customers in a completely new type of location, complementing our 1,000 company-owned Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores on the nation’s high streets and retail parks.

“Iceland Local gives customers an exciting new opportunity to pick up our food while they are refuelling, and we already have plans to roll out the concept with further openings in the months ahead.”

The broad customer appeal of the Iceland brand in new types of location has already been demonstrated by successfully making food items available in more than 100 The Range stores across the UK since the launch of this strategic alliance in 2018.

