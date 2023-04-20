I’m A Celebrity fans have been dealt with another surprise twist ahead of the ITV reality show making a comeback to our screens next week, Monday, April 24.

This time round, viewers won’t vote to crown their king or queen of the jungle, as instead, celebrity contestants will battle it out to remain in camp to be named the show’s first “I’m A Celebrity legend.”

In a new statement, ITV has said: "With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’."

The brand new spin-off series, taking place in South Africa, returns with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, as they see contestants through “brutal” and “unforgiving” Bushtucker trials.

The line-up of celebrities includes former Coronation Street actress Helen Flannagan, Happy Mondays Singer Shaun Ryder and boxer Amir Khan.

Last week, it was revealed that six new stars would be joining the show as latecomers.

The names of the celebrities are: Gillian McKeith, Dean Gaffney, Joe Swash, Andy Whyment, Myleene Klass, and Georgia Toffolo

Teasing the new series, Ant said: “We have head-to-head Bush Tucker Trials, and the loser goes, so for them it is a far more brutal and a tougher experience than the first time around, and it has to be. We have to put them through it.”

I’m A Celeb confirmed line up:

Boxing Champion – Amir Khan

Diversity Dancer & DJ – Jordan Banjo

Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan

TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman

Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread

Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell

Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell

Supermodel – Janice Dickinson