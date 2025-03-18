I’m a coffee expert - and here’s what your coffee order says about you

Move over star signs – your coffee order is the new personality test that's brewing up a storm according to one expert.

Lizzie Lee, Philips’ in-house coffee expert, says Britain’s caffeine habits reveal more than just taste preferences – they offer a glimpse into personality traits, quirks, and even lifestyle choices.

On the insights, Lizzie said: “With so many coffee choices out there, your order tells me a lot about you.

“Whether you’re brewing a quick flat white with an instant machine or perfecting your latte with a bean-to-cup setup, there’s a coffee personality for everyone.”

Here’s what your morning brew says about you, according to a professional barista:

Flat white: The trend setter

“You know the best brunch spots before anyone else, wear oversized sunglasses and have strong opinions on oat milk brands. Effortlessly cool – or at least trying to be. You probably claim you don’t care about Instagram, yet somehow, your latte art is always perfectly framed.”

Cappuccino: The flirt

“Smooth, a little extra and always making an impression. You probably have a signature wink and can charm your way to a free extra shot. Cappuccino drinkers like a touch of indulgence – just like that extra sprinkle of chocolate on top.”

Mocha: The big kid

“You refuse to grow up – and honestly, good for you. Life’s too short for bitter coffee. You embrace nostalgia, love a throwback playlist and probably still order dessert even when you’re full. Sprinkles, whipped cream, the works? Yes, please.”

Latte: The comfort seeker

“A latte is the coffee equivalent of a warm hug. You’re the reliable friend who always has tissues, gives top-tier advice and wouldn’t dream of skipping The Great British Bake Off. You probably own at least three fluffy blankets – and you’re not ashamed.”

Black Americano: The go-getter

“No milk, no sugar, no time for drama. If you drink black Americanos, you mean business. You’re the type who never misses a deadline, thrives on early starts, and actually enjoys productivity podcasts. Your caffeine tolerance is unmatched.”

White Americano: The low-key genius

“You like things that are strong but balanced – just like your personality. You’re practical, thoughtful, and somehow always have the perfect life hack for every situation. You’re the one people call when they need solid advice – or a perfectly brewed coffee.”

Espresso: The chaos merchant

“Your bloodstream is 50% caffeine. You talk at 100mph, thrive on last-minute plans and have a to-do list longer than your arm. Espresso drinkers don’t do things by halves – if you’re not running on adrenaline, you’re not running at all.”

Filter coffee: The old soul

“No fancy gimmicks, just good, strong coffee. You appreciate authenticity and deep conversations and probably have a well-worn, leather journal somewhere. You’re the person who reads the Sunday papers instead of just skimming the headlines.”

Cortado: The minimalist

“Small, strong and straight to the point. If you drink cortados, you appreciate quality over quantity and know exactly what you like. You have a carefully curated wardrobe, a signature scent and an Instagram feed that’s somehow always aesthetic.”

Hot chocolate: The ball of sunshine

“Who needs caffeine when you’ve got marshmallows? You’re all about fun, comfort and good vibes only. You’re the human equivalent of a cosy night in with a Disney movie and fluffy socks. You probably also own a ridiculously oversized mug.”

Tea: The unshakeable one

“You don’t rush, you don’t panic and you don’t need coffee to function. You’ve got life figured out and, while the rest of the world runs on chaos and caffeine, you’re calmly sipping your tea, probably reading the news.”

Matcha: The zen one

“If you drink matcha, you’re all about mindfulness, balance and wellness trends. You probably own a yoga mat, swear by manifestation and give the best self-care recommendations. Secretly, though, you’re just as stressed as the rest of us”.

