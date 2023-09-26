Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Weeks after the National Television Awards, the Inside Soap Awards were recently held, with EastEnders enjoying another dominant evening, scooping some coveted awards. The fan-voted awards show sees viewers having their say.

It’s been an explosive year for the popular BBC One soap, with the return of Albert Square icon Cindy Beale, played by Michelle Collins, who was one of the most legendary soap characters ever returning after 25 years.

With many other iconic moments this year, it is no surprise that the soap won best overall this year. It’s the second time in a row soap fans have given the team the prize, as EastEnders continues to rise higher and higher.

Despite all of the great moments this year, it’s also been an emotional one as Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) lost her life following a long battle with a brain tumour, leaving her long-term partner, Jay, heartbroken.

Inside Soap Awards winners list in full

Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold won Best Actor and Best Actress at the Inside Soap Awards 2023