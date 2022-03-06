International Women’s Day celebration of our phenomenal females

Queen Elizabeth II named as one of the most inspirational women (photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Inspiring women

National Women’s History Month celebration of amazing girl power role models from worlds of royalty, campaigns, sport, politics, broadcasting and journalism.

This week sees International Women’s Day celebrated during March National Women’s History Month.

Celebrated on March 8 every year, International Women’s Day is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day is also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world.To mark this year’s event, Steve Cain has compiled a list of 14 phenomenal females.

Royalty

Queen Elizabeth II has ruled for 70 years - longer than any other monarch (photo: Chris Jackson/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images)

HM Queen Elizabeth II – The Queen has ruled for an incredible 70 years – longer than any other Monarch in British history – becoming a much-loved and respected figure around the world.

Although sex scandals, secret pay-offs and police probes should be more associated with the latest Hollywood blockbuster rather than the lives of the Royal Family, the Queen continues to be a shining example of devotion to duty and service, carrying out a full schedule of engagements even in her mid-nineties.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge – Since marrying Prince William, Kate has excelled in her role as future queen consort, undertaking royal duties and engagements in support of the Queen.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge has excelled in her role as future queen consort (photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

She is patron of more than 20 charities and military organisations, with her work focusing on issues surrounding young children, addiction, mental health and art. The media have dubbed her impact on British and America fashion the “Kate Middleton effect”.

Campaigners

Katie Piper OBE who establised charity the Katie Piper Foundation - helping victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries (photo: Steve Parsons - Getty Images)

Katie Piper OBE – Katie was a burgeoning model and television presenter when, in March 2008, she was attacked with sulphuric acid by her ex-boyfriend and an accomplice, causing major damage to her face and blindness in one eye.

The following year she established the Katie Piper Foundation, a charity aimed at raising awareness of the plight of victims of burns and other disfigurement injuries.

Baroness Doreen Lawrence OBE – Since her 18-year old son Stephen was murdered by racists in 1993, Doreen has campaigned against institutional racism.

She founded the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust, has sat on panels within the Home Office and the Metropolitan Police, and has campaigned for justice for victims of racist crimes which instigated reforms within the police service.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE – Born with spina bifida, Tanni was one of the most successful paralympians in the UK, winning 16 medals across five Paralympic Games.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson DBE - Born with spina bifida - was one of the most successful paralympians in the UK ((photo: Andrea Southam via Getty Images)

In 2005 she became a Dame for her services to sport and, in 2010 she was created a crossbench life peer in the House of Lords. She has campaigned extensively for Disability Rights.

Broadcasters/journalists

Kate Garraway MBE – Kate’s husband Derek Draper was struck down with coronavirus in March 2020 and was hospitalised for more than a year.

Since returning home, still battling serious health issues, Kate has balanced being his principal carer and her busy television career.

Her documentary Finding Derek won a National Television Award and she was appointed MBE for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

Moira Stuart CBE – Moira became the first black female newscaster on British television in 1981 and in a career that spanned almost thirty years she presented virtually every variant of BBC news bulletin devised.

In 2007, she was dropped by BBC TV amid accusations of sexism and ageism.

However, she was quickly offered the job of newsreader for Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and performed the role for nine years before leaving to become a presenter for Classic FM.

Dr Sarah Jarvis MBE – Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Sarah has been in great demand, providing a reassuring voice and clear, reliable medical advice for the nation.

In addition to her regular contributions to ITV’s Lunchtime News, she is also the resident doctor on the BBC’s One Show and Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show.

She writes regular columns for My Weekly and Good Housekeeping magazines, too. She was awarded an MBE for services to general practice and understanding of health.

Sport

Emma Raducanu MBE – In September 2021, Emma made history by becoming the first qualifier and youngest British player to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open.

This unbelievable run saw her rise to British number one and into the top-25 world rankings. She was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December 2021 and was awarded an MBE for services to tennis in the 2022 New Year Honours.

Dina Asher-Smith – Dina, from Orpington in South London, is the fastest British woman in history. She currently holds British records in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay.

This made Dina the first woman since 1990 to win three European sprint titles at one championships – and the first female Briton ever to win a treble at a major championships.

Dame Sarah Storey – The most successful and decorated British Paralympian of all time had won an amazing five gold medals before the age of 19.

Following the 2012 London Games, she was appointed Dame in the 2013 New Year Honours. Since then she has worked as policy advocate for British Cycling, focusing on promoting road safety for women and those with disabilities.

Politics

The Right Honourable Priti Patel MP – A controversial figure, Priti is the first woman of ethnic minority to hold the office of Home Secretary.

A self confessed “Thatcherite”, she assumed office in 2019. Her tenure has been marred by allegations of bullying and breach of the ministerial code.

However, she has been commended for her stance on law and order and she “refuses point blank to allow anarchy on our streets.”

The Right Honourable Baroness Ruth Davidson – Straight-talking, down-to-earth and likeable, Ruth was popular leader of the Scottish Conservative Party for eight years, standing down in 2019.

Openly gay, Ruth supports same-sex marriage but, as a member of the Church of Scotland, believes religious institutions should not be forced to carry out ceremonies that conflict with their views.

Layla Moran MP – Layla is the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and International Development.

She is the first British MP of Palestinian descent and also the first UK parliamentarian to come out as pansexual.