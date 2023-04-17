Is Reddit down? Hundreds of users report issues with Reddit forum on DownDetector
Reports have been pouring in on DownDetector reporting issues with the online forum
The online forum Reddit is experiencing problems after hundreds of users report issues with the site on DownDetector. According to the site user reports started appearing at around 4pm on Monday April 17.
DownDetector also shows that the majority of the reports are from users of the app, with around 20 percent of users reporting the website is down. The site also shows the majority of the reports coming from London.
Reports spiked at 4:06pm on Monday, with 144 issues reported in a matter of minutes. Several users have also taken to Twitter to report on the site experiencing problems.