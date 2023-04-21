ITV has confirmed a number of special coronation shows in the build up to the crowning of King Charles. The channel has also revealed who will present coverage of the historical event.

On coronation day, May 6, ITV News King Charles III: The Coronation will be broadcast live from 8.30am to 3pm giving viewers on ITV1 and ITVX a close up view of all the events of Coronation Day. The coronation will be presented by Julie Etchingham and Tom Bradby, who will guide viewers through a day of pageantry and celebration.

The ITV team included Mary Nightingale, Nina Hossain, Charlene White and James Mates who will be at the key locations ensuring viewers don’t miss a moment during six and a half hours of live, uninterrupted coverage.

From Monday May 1, ITV Daytime programmes including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women will recognise and celebrate the coronation of King Charles III. Good Morning Britain will be joined by an array of experts, dignitaries and friends of His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen Consort, including Hugo Vickers and Andrew Morton.

Lorraine Kelly will also host guests every day that week covering different aspects of the celebration, including Lady Glenconner who was Maid of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation ceremony. On Friday’s show, the day before the event, Lorraine will dedicate the entire programme to Coronation content including the best food for Coronation street parties to the most fashionable party looks.

This Morning will also join the celebrations by joining forces with the network’s longest-running soap, Coronation Street for a live 150-minute episode from the iconic Weatherfield set. It will be hosted by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Continuing the festivities on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday May 5, Loose Women will put on a celebration fit for a King from 12.30pm as the studio is transformed into a great British garden party. The live studio audience will be invited to take part in a green-themed royal knees up, in honour of His Majesty The King.

On Saturday May 6 from 6am, Good Morning Britain will kick off coronation day with a one-off special episode in celebration of the upcoming Coronation. Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard will be live from Westminster Abbey, Ranvir Singh will be outside the Abbey speaking to guests as they arrive, Kate Garraway will be live from Buckingham Palace, Charlotte Hawkins will be with the Armed Forces and Laura Tobin will be live from the Long Walk in Windsor.

