Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ITV are to face more schedule changes this week (W/C September 25). This comes amid a number of schedule changes in recent weeks as ITV provides extensive coverage of the Rugby World Cup and UEFA Women’s Nations League.

When a sporting event is aired on either BBC or ITV, the soap schedules are thrown up in the air and that remains as the shows that are set to be impacted by the latest round of changes are Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rugby World Cup is in full swing, and continues well into October. The scheduling of the tournament means Coronation Street will air earlier in the week, whilst Emmerdale’s schedule has only been slightly tweaked.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Usually, Coronation Street is on every other weekday, airing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Last week (W/C September 18), the soap was broadcast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Most Popular

And the same will happen this week, with the soap’s Friday episode being moved and fans will enjoy the soap for three days in a row. Monday’s episode aired as usual, with the show getting a Tuesday slot.

It comes during exciting times for the show, with Ryan Connor’s secret being exposed, and Stephen (Todd Boyce) continues to face trouble after the police discovered Leo Thompkins’ dead body.

When will Coronation Street and Emmerdale air this week?