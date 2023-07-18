Good Morning Britain, Loose Women and This Morning have all been axed from the ITV schedule in the coming days as the broadcaster prepares for a massive schedule shakeup impacting daytime TV.

The popular programmes have been axed in order to make way for the Women’s World Cup which is due to kick off this Thursday (July 20). Norway will face off against New Zealand in the opening game.

The highly anticipated tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand, and due to the time difference between the two host countries and the UK, the games will kick off at slightly unusual times for UK viewers.

Next Monday sees potentially the biggest shake up of all as Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, This Morning and Loose Women all losing their timings as ITV will air back to back to back games with Italy playing Argentina, Germany facing Morocco and Brazil playing Panama.

This isn’t the first time that the ITV schedule has been impacted by a World Cup. The World Cup held in November and December last year saw multiple shows axed and moved, before some FA Cup games did the same earlier this year.