Following several acclaimed and sold-out runs in London as well as an extensive tour of North America, the Olivier Award-winning reimagined production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s celebrated musical Jesus Christ Superstar will hit the road with a huge UK tour this year.

The show will kick off its tour with a visit to the Manchester Palace Theatre on September 11-23, 2023. The show will visit a whopping 22 cities for multiple dates throughout the tour run.

Producer, David Ian, said: “I am thrilled to be taking this award-winning production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s much loved musical Jesus Christ Superstar on tour in 2023/2024.

“Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has created a fresh and bold new version of a beloved classic which will enthrall both longtime fans of the show and delight those seeing it for the very first time”.

The show is known worldwide and has been one of the most famous stage musicals since its inception in 1972. The original West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar began at The Palace Theatre. The story is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ.

Casting for the upcoming and highly anticipated tour has yet to be announced but if you want to go regardless, you will be able to secure your tickets soon. So, where will the show be going? Here’s everything you need to know about Jesus Christ Superstar UK tour including a full list of dates.

How to get tickets

Tickets for most of the shows are not yet available, however, some of them will be going on sale at the end of February and beginning of March. For your best chance of getting tickets keep up to date with your local theatre’s website.

Full list of UK tour dates for Jesus Christ Superstar

2023

Palace Theatre, Manchester - September 11-23

Newcastle Theatre Royal - September 26-30

New Theatre, Hull - October 2-7

Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre - October 10-14

Glasgow Kings Theatre - October 16-21

Liverpool Empire - October 23-28

Milton Keynes Theatre - October 30-November 4

Plymouth Theatre Royal - November 6-11

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - November 14-18

Bradford Alhambra Theatre - November 27-December 2

2024