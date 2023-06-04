King Charles will be giving up his home on the edge of Bannau Brycheiniog, the new name for the Brecon Beacons, in Wales, but has assured he still remains “passionate” about the country. The lease for the home is due to expire later this summer, with the King not renewing his contract.

The Duchy of Cornwall estate bought Llwynywermod for £1.2 million on behalf of the then prince in 2007. It was reported he had spent 40 years searching for the right property before finding his Welsh home.

The home is based near Llandovery in Carmarthenshire and is situated in the centre of 192 acres of stunning countryside. The former coach house and farm buildings have been costing the king rent since the Duchy of Cornwall was passed to Prince William, according to the Telegraph newspaper.

Buckingham Palace has said King Charles III has given notice to the duchy that he will be giving up the lease on the welsh home, which is set to expire this summer. Royal sources told the Telegraph that the King remained “passionate” about Wales but said the decision to give up the property was made because it is “unlikely” he will be able to use the home the same way as before.

The home was originally owned by William Williams back in the 13th or 14th century. The owner was related to the second wife of King Henry VIII, Anne Boleyn.

The property was restored by Welsh craftsmen who used traditional methods and local materials to revive the old home that had disintegrating concrete and an abandoned slurry pit. When he moved into the home, the King also planted several climbers around the house, including Albertine roses, jasmine and honeysuckle to grow up the walls.

Six English field maples that were used as decoration at Prince William and Kate’s wedding in 2011, were also then rehomed to Llwynywermod. The idea to plant the trees at the home was reportedly King Charles’ idea which received approval from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

King Charles is set to give up his Welsh home