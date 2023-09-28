Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A body has been found in a river in a search for a missing schoolgirl. Officers looking for Leah Bedford, 16, found a body in the River Ouse in York at around 1pm today (September 28).

Leah was last seen by her friends on the morning of September 20 and a confirmed sighting of her on CCTV showed her at the edge of the River Ouse, later that day. Underwater search officers also discovered a mobile phone used by Leah in the river on Monday (September 25).

Formal identification has yet to have taken place but Leah's next of kin have been informed about the discovery.

