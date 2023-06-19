Leigh Francis tour: Keith Lemon comedian announces ‘My First Time’ UK tour dates - how to get tickets
Award-winning stand-up and Keith Lemon creator, Leigh Francis, has announced his ‘My First Time’ UK Tour, hitting the road next year.
BAFTA winning comedian Leigh Francis has announced his UK Tour ‘My First Time’ coming in spring 2024. The stand-up star, who is known for charismatic alter-ego Keith Lemon, is set to appear in major UK cities including London, Glasgow, Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool, for the first time ever.
Kicking off on March 6, 2024 Leigh will go on a month-long tour visiting his fans across the UK from Bath to Birmingham with a stop in Glasgow in between. He will then conclude his tour in Leeds on April 6.
Leigh’s most recognisable role is as the affable Keith Lemon on Celebrity Juice, which has won awards from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), the National Television Awards, and the TV Choice Awards.
In 2020, he started the YouTube channel Keith Lemon’s Doings, which serves as a hub for all of his fictional personas and a window into his interests in film, pop culture, fashion, and the arts. Leigh’s new podcast with Lucie Cave, Back Then When, premiered just as the third season of Shopping With Keith Lemon debuted on ITV2.
How to get Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour tickets
Tickets will be on sale on Friday, June 23, at 10am via Tix To website.
Leigh Francis’ 2024 ‘My First Time’ UK tour - full list of dates
March 6 - Bath Forum
March 7 - Guildford G Live
March 8 - Bournemouth Pavilion Theatre
March 9 - London The London Palladium
March 14 - Cambridge Corn Exchange
March 15 - Sheffield City Hall
March 16 - Halifax Victoria Theatre
March 17 - Salford Lowry
March 20 - York Barbican
March 21 - Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
March 22 - Hull City Hall
March 23 - Bradford St George’s Hall
March 24 - Buxton Opera House
March 28 - Newcastle Tyne House
March 29 - Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
March 30 - Liverpool Philharmonic
March 31 - Birmingham Symphony Hall
April 6 - Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House