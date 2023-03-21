Liam Gallagher has once again fueled hopes for an Oasis reunion. The Manchester rocker has been stoking rumours of him and brother Noel burying the hatchet after taking to Twitter to reply to a fan.

Asked if there is a “small percentage that Oasis get back together”, the Champagne Supernova singer replied: “It’s happening”.

Rumours of an Oasis reunion have resurfaced in the last year, with both Liam and Noel talking about the possibility in interviews and on social media. In January, Liam claimed Noel had called him “begging for forgiveness”, while their mum Peggy reportedly wished for the brothers make up as a 80th birthday present to her.

In a recent interview with Radio X , older brother Noel said when asked on the topic: "Look it’s the done thing now isn’t it? Kind of everybody’s getting back together and Blur are playing Wembley stadium, everyone’s getting back together.

"I will say, and I’ve said it a thousand times, if Oasis hadn’t reached their potential, and there was something left to do, it would be different, but I just don’t see what the point would be. It would be to make a load of money, I’ve got a load of money. To do some monumental [venue] I’ve already done them.

"It’s just not something that appeals to me," the Pretty Boy singer added, before revealing: "Now that’s not saying in 10 years’ time it won’t appeal to me..."

Liam also recently revealed he will not be working on any new music this year, which caused fans to further speculate. One fan asked on Twitter: “You recently said that you are not writing or thinking about the 4th album, is that because Oasis is coming?”

But in typical Gallagher fashion, the Wonderwall singer said: “I try not [to] think about stuff I much prefer stuff think about me.”

