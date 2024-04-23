London Marathon participants put in their pizza orders during race

Videos captured by spectators shows competitor’s placing orders via Domino’s sign boards being held out along the course, from the 17-mile mark onwards at East Ferry Road.

Dozens of competitors were seen stopping in their tracks to head towards the crowd where they reached up and placed their post marathon munch.

Runner Rachel from Surrey recieves her Domino's pizza after tapping a sign during the TCS London Marathon

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The perfect pick-me-up

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A critical care paramedic, running in full uniform, was among those who tapped to order. It is common for runners to ‘hit the wall’ after pounding the city’s streets for 20 miles or so.

The boards apparently offered several different toppings and sauce bases for runners to create-their-own pizza ahead of the finish line.

Runner 1227 was spotted selecting ham, onions and jalapenos as the toppings for their post marathon pizza, whilst 1706 screamed “Yes!”, as they tapped to order en-route.