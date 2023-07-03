Made in Chelsea star Ashley James was targeted by online trolls after she shared a candid insight into her life as a mum and a DJ with her Instagram followers. The 36-year-old gave birth to her second child, Ada last March and she shared a video of herself juggling work as a new mum-of-two.

The video, which was posted to her Instagram page on Thursday (June 29), shows Ashley juggling nursing her three-month-old baby girl while getting ready for the event. Later in the video, her partner Tom Andrews and Ada are seen outside the venue, as the tot “wasn’t allowed inside.”

She penned a lengthy caption on the video, saying that “every single one struggles with the juggle” and that “people have no idea about the everyday negotiating and logistics in households.”

Ashley, who has over 336,000 followers, has since received praise from the majority of her fans. One said: “I love how realistic and imperfect this was. Thank you for your honesty. Off back to bed for cuddles with my newborn!”

Another added: “You deserve endless praise! Looking after one child with only a few people to help and two hours of work that day is a hell of a challenge.”

But some left comments questioning her on where her older child, Alfie, was. One asked: "Where on earth was Alf all day and night the poor boy? I admire your juggling but you haven’t mentioned or shown him once? Have I missed something?"

Another wrote: "Also I feel like this venue should’ve been more accommodating for you. I think it’s shocking they wouldn’t let Ada in. I’d rather refuse to DJ than make my baby wait in the street at night. bless them xx".

A third added: "I think it’s horrendous you had to feed her on the street and she wasn’t allowed in.” Another wrote: “Where is Alf? That little boy seems to have been forgotten since Ada appeared.”

In the post, she wrote: “Saying that I still think the true heroes are the stay at home mums (and single mums). I think most working parents would say that going to work (without your child) feels like a holiday. Getting to commute without having to entertain a baby or toddler on the way? Pure bliss.

"I can’t believe I thought mums ‘didn’t work’. I think that’s the biggest con in this patriarchal world. I feel like if it was more common for men to do all this unpaid labour they’d give out medals and knighthoods.

"I was chatting to a friend today about how there’s this crazy pressure on mums to achieve the impossible. And it’s almost invisible. Obviously this applies to lots of dads too but I’d say the expectation is largely on the mums.

"Let’s take working mums: If you think that a standard job is 9-5, but school or nursery is 9-3/5 the maths just ain’t mathing - especially when you consider commuting times.

"I feel like I’m a bit of an impossible juggle at the moment with a 3 1/2 month old and work. Especially as I can’t leave her due to breastfeeding. It’s next to impossible to be the best mum entertaining Ada - especially now she’s the age she wants entertaining - whilst keeping to work commitments and deadlines.

“I also feel like there’s an overall lack of empathy or understanding when we talk about this juggle. ("Well don’t have kids if you don’t want to look after them" "don’t be negative" - we hear people say to dismiss the struggles etc).

"I’ve noticed that we’re praised for ‘doing it all’. When actually, we should celebrate those who don’t do it all. Because what’s more important than raising the next generation? It’s mind blowing that society doesn’t understand the invisible and almost impossible juggle we go through every day!"