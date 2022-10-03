Christmas isn’t complete without a big box of chocolates to share over the festive period so when Quality Street announces a major change ahead of the Christmas rush, you have our attention.

The good news is, the alterations are coming about for the very best reasons.

Nestlé is set to change the iconic packaging of their Quality Street chocolates, citing their commitment to recyclable or reusable packaging by 2025.

The confectionary company today (October 2) announced “packaging innovations” for both Quality Street and KitKat brands going forwards.

Quality Street will be doing away with the cellophane like wrapping that the chocs are usually packaged in and instead will be using recyclable paper packaging for its twist-wrapped sweets.

By replacing the double layer of foil and cellulose with a paper wrap Quality Street will remove more than two billion pieces of packaging material from the brand’s supply chain.

KitKat will introduce wrappers made with 80% recycled plastic, with the wrappers easy to recycle at more than 5,000 supermarkets across the UK.

What have Nestlé said about the change?

When asked about the change in wrappers on Twitter, Quality Street’s official Twitter account replied stating “Quality Street is changing wrapper moving away from the film wrapper to fully recyclable paper wrappers.”

“In line with our commitment to make all our packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025, we have needed to find an alternative that will be recyclable.”

Richard Watson, Business Executive Officer for Nestlé Confectionery said: “These major packaging innovations have been pioneered by our teams here in the UK.”

The new KitKat packaging is enabled by a significant upgrade to Nestlé’s York Factory, while theQuality Street paper twist-wraps have been designed at theirConfectionery Product Technology Centre in York, and implemented in Halifax, the home of Quality Street for 87 years.

Quality Street is the second Nestlé confectionery brand to introduce paper, following Smarties , which rolled out recyclable paper packaging for all its confectionery products globally in 2021.

When will the changes to Quality Street take effect?

Nine of the 11 Quality Street sweets will move to paper packaging; the Orange Crunch and the Green Triangle will remain in their simple foil wrappers as, traditionally, they have not had cellulose wrappers.

The transition to paper, which is now underway, will take several months to complete. This means that for Christmas 2022, consumers will find a mix of both the old and new wrappers in their Quality Street cartons, pouches, tubs, and tins.