Man dies after being attacked and trampled on by a cow in UK town centre

Police in Wales have said a man has died from his injuries after being attacked and trampled by an “out of control cow”. The cow escaped from Whitland Mart which is reportedly a livestock market on November 19 in Carmarthen.

After escaping earlier in the month, the cow then made its way to the centre of the town of Whitland where the incident occurred. The man was airlifted to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff but has since died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The animal was described as being “dangerously out of control” and even caused trains to be stopped after it crossed nearby railway tracks before heading into a field. Despite efforts to deal with the animal humanely, the cow was “humanely dispatched” with consent from its owner.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police at the time of the attack read: "Dyfed-Powys Police, together with the Health and Safety Executive, are investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a cow that had escaped from Whitland Mart injured an elderly man in North Road, Whitland, at around 10.15am on November 19."

Most Popular