Martin Lewis reveals how Amazon customers can get free £20 voucher

Amazon will stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards from 19 January 2022.

This means customers will have to use debit cards or MasterCard and Amex credit cards when purchasing items.

Martin Lewis explains how you can get a free Amazon £20 voucher following the online shopping giant’s decision to scrap Visa credit cards.

Here is how you can claim the £20 voucher.

How can I get a free £20 Amazon voucher?

Amazon has been sending its customers email notifications including a link offering £20 off their next purchase if they switch their default payment.

To qualify for the deal you must switch your default payment to a Visa debit, Mastercard credit, or debit card.

Amazon Prime customers are offered up to £20 when choosing another card, while non-Prime members can claim £10.

You can also qualify if you just have a Visa credit card in your Amazon account, and then you add a new card.

What has Martin Lewis said?

Martin Lewis said the deal can also be accessed through the Amazon homepage or by the website’s pop-ups.

"If Visa credit is your default method of payment at the moment, there’s a way to get Amazon to pay you,” he said on Money Show Live.

Mr Lewis added: "[Amazon] will give you £10, or £20 if you’re a Prime member.

"If you click the email link you’ve had about this or the homepage banner and you switch to a Visa debit, Amex, Mastercard credit or debit card you’ll get that money."

You have to click the link in the email or through the Amazon homepage for the claim to work.

If you just simply update your payment details, you will not be able to qualify for the free voucher.

The money back offer only works if your default payment is switched to a card that isn’t already in your Amazon wallet, according to Amazon shoppers on Twitter.

What has Amazon said?

Amazon has decided to ditch Visa credit cards as a form of payment due to the high fees charged by Visa to process transactions.

The online shopping giant has not confirmed how long the deal will last.

But in its terms and conditions it states the "promotional offer is valid for a limited time only or while supplies last".

An Amazon spokesperson said: "The cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses striving to provide the best prices for customers.

“These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise."