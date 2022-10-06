MoneySavingExpert Martin Lewis has revealed which supermarket is selling a family-sized airfryer at a bargain price.

In his most recent MoneySavingExpert newsletter, he and his team revealed that you can soon bag a top of the range airfryer from Iceland for just £35.

The airfryer, which is as versatile as any cooking device, is currently setting consumers back £44.99 , but Iceland has are set to slash their prices on it by £10.

Brits are being told to ‘run’ to their nearest Iceland or Food Warehouse outlet as the 20,000 units are only available while stocks last.

According to The Sun , the offer for the air fryer will be live in store and also online on Saturday (October 8).

The MSE did warn that the deal is likely to sell out fast, prompting shoppers to act quickly. If you can’t make the trip, the air fryers are also available online.

Why are air fryers so popular?

Air fryers are seen as a healthy alternative to cooking, as most food popped in there does not require oil, bringing out the flavour more.

They are also viewed as a cheaper alternative to ovens as they use relatively small amounts of electricity instead of gas, which has seen prices skyrocket during the cost of living crisis.

Aside from their cost, they are easy to use, and clean.