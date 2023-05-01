Thousands of people nationwide are enjoying a slightly longer weekend thanks to the early May bank holiday, and with the weather looking a bit drab for much of the UK, today could offer the perfect time to relax in front of the TV.

If you’re into real-life drama, Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer interview could be for you. Here, the Marvel star details his horrifying near-fatal accident that occurred last year, and how his recovery is going.

If you’re a fan of Jeremy Renner, then stay with Disney+ as a new show added in 2023, ‘Rennervations’ is also available on the streaming service. It sees the actor team up with builders to acquire decommissioned government vehicles and transform them as ‘mind blowing creations’ that serve communities worldwide.

There’s a whole host of new shows and upcoming episodes available to watch today. If you’re looking forward to a day in front of the box, here are five things you should tune in to this May Day.

Obsession - Netflix

Recently released, this erotic thriller sees a respected London surgeon have an affair with his son’s fiancee. The affair turns into an infatuation, and could change the lives of everyone involved.

Jeremy Renner: The Dianne Sawyer interview - Disney+

The world was shocked when much-loved actor Jeremy Renner had a horrifying accident, where he was hit by a snowplough. It left him with more than 30 bones broken as well as a collapsed lung, his liver being pierced by a shattered rib and more. His interview looks at the accident and his recovery.

The Diplomat - Netflix

Starring The Americans’ Keri Russell, this show sees a career diplomat juggling her new high-profile job as ambassador to the United Kingdom and her turbulent marriage to a political star amid an international crisis.

Blue Lights - BBC One - 9pm

Showing on BBC One tonight is the series finale of Blue Lights. In this episode, the team works together after a shooting. Stevie clashes with the spooks, Mo learns the truth about his father, and Grace accepts she might break her promise to Angela.

Dolly: The Sheep That Changed the World - BBC Two - 10pm

